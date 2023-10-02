Skip to Content
Four people killed after small plane crashes in Utah

JOSH ELLIS

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) — Four people have died after a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Regional Airport north of Moab.

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of the aircraft going into the ground around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Classic Air Medical helicopter located the downed aircraft while crews from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Moab Fire Department and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene.

Deputies said further information would be provided once family members have been notified.

