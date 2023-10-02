FEMA and FCC to plan National Emergency Alert Tests on Oct. 4, 2023

WASHINGTON, USA (KRDO)-- FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will be conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wed., Oct. 4.

Officials state the national test will consist of two portions that will test the WEA and EAS's capabilities, and will approximately begin at around 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The WEA portion of this test will be directed to all consumer cell phones, and the test message will be displayed in either English or Spanish, depending on the language settings of the cell phone.

Officials state this will be the third nationwide test, but the second test for all cellular devices.

Meanwhile, the EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test.

The purpose of these tests, according to officials, is to ensure that systems continue to be effective in warning the public about emergencies on the national level.

Should the tests be postponed from their original date, either due to widespread severe weather or any other significant event(s), officials stated the backup testing date will be on October 11.

All wireless cell phones should receive a message once and the following can be expected from the WEA test:

Cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes.

For consumers, the message that will appear on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones with their settings set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

Meanwhile, the EAS position of the test is scheduled to last approximately one minute, according to officials, and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers.

This test message will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages which will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”