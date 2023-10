For more information call TCPHE at (719)-687-6416.

TCPHE says that routine and early screenings result in a 98% survival rate for breast cancer.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County Public Health and Environment (TCPHE) offers free breast cancer screenings to uninsured, underinsured, and Medicaid patients aged 40-64.

