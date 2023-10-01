Pennsylvania governor’s voter registration change draws Trump’s ire in echo of 2020 election clashes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump has Pennsylvania’s voting rules in his sights, and it’s a familiar target. Trump has never stopped attacking mail-in ballot changes made through the courts during the pandemic and he falsely claimed it was one reason for his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state. Now the former president is seizing on a decision by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro to bypass the Pennsylvania Legislature and start automatic voter registration. Shapiro’s recent executive order has drawn complaints from Republicans. They’re concerned about non-US citizens and minors being able to register. Trump has called the move a “scam.”

