Parkview Medical hosts ‘Mammos and Mocktails’ in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Comprehensive Cancer Center and Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers are hosting Mammos and Mocktails on October 4th.

The event will center around six key topics and the opportunity to interact with specialized healthcare experts. The topics will include nutrition, exercise and lymphedema, screenings, breast self-exams, genetics, and crucial conversations about cancer.

Parkview says the goal is to educate and encourage guests to schedule their mammogram screening for early detection of breast cancer.

To get tickets, click here.