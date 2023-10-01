Fire erupts in a police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 14 people

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say a huge fire has broken out in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 14 people. They say the blaze ripped through the multistory police headquarters on Monday in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The injured were taken to hospitals. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Reports say firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.