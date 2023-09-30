NBA suspends player accused of exposing himself to sports psychologist

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced Friday that former San Antonio Spurs player Joshua Primo has been given a four-game suspension without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league” after a league investigation determined that “Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.”

“The league conducted its own investigation and consulted with relevant experts,” the NBA’s statement said. “Following that process, the league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.

“Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures. Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.”

CNN has reached out to Primo’s attorney for comment on the suspension.

The Spurs terminated Primo’s contract last October in the wake of allegations made against him by a former sports psychologist, who was under contract with the team. The psychologist alleges the player exposed himself to her during therapy sessions.

At the time of the allegations, Primo’s attorney called the accusations against him false.

The Bexar County (TX) Sheriff’s Office told CNN that its criminal investigations division filed a criminal case against Primo for indecent exposure with the district attorney’s office in May that is now in the review process.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office told CNN the case is still under review.

The psychologist filed a lawsuit against the Spurs in November 2022 claiming that the organization’s leadership failed to act despite her “numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct.” The lawsuit was settled in November according to her attorney.

Primo has not played in the NBA since his release by the Spurs.

