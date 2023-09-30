Latest search for remains of the Tulsa Race Massacre victims ends with seven sets of remains exhumed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The latest search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended with 59 graves found and seven sets of remains exhumed. Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck says excavation ended Friday with the exhumed remains taken to an onsite forensic laboratory. An effort to identify them and determine the causes of their deaths will happen there. The exhumed remains were found in simple, wooden boxes as described in accounts of burials at the time. None of the remains have been confirmed as victims of the massacre that left an estimated 75 to 300 Black people dead. Previous searches have uncovered 66 sets of remains with about two dozen sent for further forensic testing.

