Two people arrested in connection with 2020 cold case homicide in Otero County

OTERO COUNT\Y, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a cold case homicide that occurred in 2020 in Otero County, Colorado, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Friday, the Aurora Police Department and the US Marshals Service in Denver assisted the CBI in the arrests of Brandy Montoya (07/14/1982) and Emillio Paul Baca (07/17/1981), both of Aurora, for the death of Daniel Montoya.

Daniel “Danny-boy” Montoya, 58, was killed in Rocky Ford, Colorado on November 1, 2020, according to the CBI.

The agency said these arrests follow a joint investigation by the CBI Cold Case Unit, the Rocky Ford Police Department, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, and the Office of the District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District.

No further information about the case is available at this time.