McCarthy launches last-ditch plan to keep government open but with steep 30% cuts to many agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is rushing into a last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open but with steep spending cuts of nearly 30% to many agencies. McCarthy unveiled the proposal ahead of a test vote Friday. It also includes severe border security provisions demanded by his hard-right flank but with almost no chance in the Democratic Senate. It’s the day before Saturday’s almost certain shutdown. The bill would keep operations open through Oct. 31. The Senate is working on its own bipartisan plan that is widely supported by both parties to continue funding at current levels.

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

