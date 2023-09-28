US consumer spending was much weaker in the second quarter than previously estimated

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — The Commerce Department’s final revision of second-quarter gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, showed that economic growth was unchanged from the second estimate, holding at an annualized rate of 2.1%.

However, consumer spending, America’s economic engine, was revised much lower, to a 0.8% annualized rate, according to data released Thursday. That’s down from the 1.7% rate reflected in the previous estimate.

This story is developing and will be updated.

