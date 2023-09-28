Criminals break into vehicle, then home on Colorado Springs’ east side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police are once again reminding people not to leave valuables in their cars, including garage door openers.

One family on the east side of Colorado Springs learned the hard way after thieves broke into their car and then got inside their home. It was on Monday, September, 25 around 5 a.m. when Charissa Gayou and her family became the latest victims of a break-in.

Gayou said her 17-year-old was walking down the stairs when he noticed the door to the laundry room was open. She said he then checked out the room and saw that everything inside the garage had been moved around.

"Then when he started coming out he said, that's weird. He came out into the garage and the Rav4 doors were all open and then my car, which is the one he is driving, the doors were open in that one as well," said Gayou.

Gayou said her son then rushed to wake her up. She said they immediately started to check the security cameras to see what had happened. When checking the cameras, they realized that not only one, but two people had people gotten into their garage and that they were inside their home as well. The scariest part of it all Gayou said, is that both thieves appeared to be armed.

"My son came down on the cameras two minutes later, so he almost ran into them," said Gayou. "When we went through our Ring camera and saw that they had a gun, it just makes us more vigilant and scared that something bad could have happened," said Gayou.

Gayou said since the break-in, they have added extra security to their home.

"We've looked up our garage door opener and how to turn it off at night so nothing can open it even remotes or anything. We've also added deadbolts on the door from the garage into the house and I think we are going to pay for the ring professional monitoring as well," said Gayou.

Gayou said she has filed a report with CSP, but so far no arrests have been made. Police mention one of their biggest issues this year is guns being stolen from cars.

This year alone, 230 firearms have been stolen from vehicles in Colorado Springs.