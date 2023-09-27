Gisele Bündchen shares family photo with all five of her sisters and her parents from recent Brazil trip

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Gisele Bündchen recently had the chance to reunite with her family back home.

The supermodel shared a beautiful gallery of images from a trip to her native country of Brazil to her verified Instagram account on Tuesday, which featured shots from Rio de Janeiro along with her two children she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

The last photo in Bündchen’s post was a rare look at her five sisters as well as their parents.

The picture showed Bündchen’s mother and father, Vania and Valdir, seated at a table, with Gisele, her twin Patricia and their other sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel crowding around them.

“Always in my heart and prayers,” Bündchen wrote in the caption to the post, before including the Portuguese equivalent along with the hashtags #family and #família.

Last week, Bündchen spoke with People about how she’s found her footing amid the “curve balls” she’s faced over the past few years, including moving forward after her divorce from Brady.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” the model said.

“I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings,” she added.

Some of those twists and turns have included homeschooling son Ben, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, through the pandemic, multiple moves to new homes, caring for her ailing parents and, most notably, the end of her marriage.

The former couple jointly announced in October 2022 that they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage, both stressing that co-parenting their kids is a shared priority.

