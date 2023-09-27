Denver International Airport celebrates the largest airline safety project in the nation

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Sept. 26, the Denver International Airport (DEN) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of Taxiway EE–the largest FAA-funded safety project in the nation.

DEN’s Chief Executive Officer was joined by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and representatives from the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and construction crews for the ceremony.

The $50.9 million taxiway project was fully funded by a grant from the FAA and was completed within budget with minimal impact on aircraft operations.

According to the DEN, Taxiway EE eliminates a “Hot Spot” at the intersection of Taxiway M and Taxiway ED on DEN’s airfield.

A “Hot Spot,” designated by the FAA, is a location in an airport movement area with a history or potential risk of collision or runway incursion. They often demand heightened attention from pilots and drivers.

Specifically, according to officials with the DEN, the new taxiway will mitigate issues related to taxiing on the existing Taxiway ED, to and from Runway 17L, when approaches are being conducted on Runway 17R.

Meanwhile, the new Taxiway EE, will provide unrestricted access to and from Runway 17L-35R.

By mitigating the need for aircraft “go-arounds” while on approach to Runway 17R, Taxiway EE provides a different taxi route for Air Traffic Control (ATC).

This added option decreases the risk and increases the efficiency and capacity of the entire system by 10%, according to the DEN.

Now, the DEN ATC Tower can direct aircraft to taxi under the Runway 17R approach surface, towards Runway 17L-35R, for departure without delays or restriction.

The leaders also celebrated a $30 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is funding an important lighting and runway rehabilitation project for Runway 17L-35R that is currently underway.

The lighting and Runway 17L-35R rehabilitation project is replacing a portion of the deteriorated concrete pavement slabs with selective crack sealing, joint seal replacement, and spall repair.

While this work is underway, DEN is also completing an electrical conversion of the lighting systems to LED including edge lighting, signage, runway guard lights, stop bars, and remaining taxiway centerline lighting.

This project will also replace pavement bases, transformers, cables and fixtures, and pavement markings.

Construction costs for this project came to a total of $41,713,440.13 and will be completed in mid-October 2023.