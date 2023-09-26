Skip to Content
Woodland Park HS teacher wins 2023 RMEF Elk Calling Championship

Courtesy: WPHS/Patrick Littrell
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Woodland Park High School teacher Patrick Littrell is not your typical educator.

The social studies teacher is also a passionate elk hunter who recently won the Men's Division at the 2023 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation's (RMEF) World Elk Calling Championships.

The school says Littrell has been hunting for more than a decade and his commitment to becoming a student of the elk's language has paid off in real-life hunting situations and inspired his family as well. Littrell's son Hunter was also the RMEF's Peewee World Elk Calling Champion in 2021.

