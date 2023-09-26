Wonderful fall weather continues

Sunny skies and warm temperatures again Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern, bringing sunny skies and temperatures in the mid and upper-80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight with Wednesday morning lows in the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue to hold sway through the end through the start of the weekend. We'll see slightly cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday... along with the smallest chances for a few showers.