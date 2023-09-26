Southern Colorado military community braces for impacts of a potential government shutdown

COLORADO (KRDO) -- If lawmakers on Capitol Hill don't pass stopgap bills or a federal budget by Sept. 30, the U.S. government will shut down on Oct. 1, deeply impacting government workers and the military community of southern Colorado.

A shutdown would mean active duty soldiers would see their last guaranteed paycheck on Oct. 1, and though they will be required to continue working, their pay will be on pause moving forward.

"There are so many different things that we have to give up, and we know that we are going to have to give it up, and we know we only get paid so much money," said Army veteran Carole Engler. "Yet now you want us to continue on without getting paid until they figure out, 'Hey, we're going to work together'? It's just, it is so wrong. It can't be right."

According to the U.S. Army, 26,315 active duty soldiers are stationed at Fort Carson and will be impacted by a potential government shutdown.

On top of those active servicemembers, military families and civilians working on base will feel the impacts.

From Fort Carson data recorded in August, the population of the base is nearly 75,000 people when you factor in family members, contractors, and those in the Army Reserve.

In a press call held by the White House Tuesday, a spokesperson said civilian employees will face potential furloughs.

In a statement sent to KRDO regarding a potential government shutdown, Congressman Doug Lamborn wrote: