King Soopers on South Academy Blvd. to reopen Nov 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular King Soopers serving south Colorado Springs will reopen November 1, the company announced Tuesday.

The location at South Academy and Hancock was forced to abruptly close in June after asbestos was found during a remodeling project.

According to a statement, King Soopers has been "working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), a certified asbestos consulting firm and a general abatement contractor to execute a comprehensive cleanup plan that was previously approved and permitted by the CDPHE."

To make things easier on customers without another grocery option in the area, King Soopers offered them free delivery while also donating $5,000 to the Care and Share Food Bank.

Along with reopening to shoppers in November, the company also announced that it is looking to fill several positions to make sure the store is fully staffed when it opens.

Anyone interested in applying for a job can visit jobs.kingsoopers.com.