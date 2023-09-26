In landmark court case, 6 young activists take on 32 European nations over climate action

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Six Portuguese young adults and children between 11 and 24 years of age are at the European Court of Human Rights where they are accusing 32 European governments of violating their human rights for what they say is a failure to adequately address climate change. It’s the first climate change case filed with the court and could compel action by the governments to significantly slash emissions and build cleaner infrastructure. The court’s rulings are legally binding on member countries, and failure to comply makes authorities liable for hefty fines decided by the court. A decision in the case is not expected for several months.

