Colorado Springs ‘Chip in For Children Charity Golf Tournament’ raises funds for Children’s Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chip in For Children Charity Golf Tournament returned to Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The event raises funds for Children's Hospital in southern Colorado.

According to the organization that hosts the event, the Chip In For Children Charity Golf Tournament has been running successfully since 2015 and has raised more than $200,000 for the children of southern Colorado.

The event was a fun-filled day on the course that was event attended by some Denver Broncos alumni.

For more information about the Chip In For Children Charity Golf Tournament, visit the official website at www.chipinforchildren.org