Worker killed at temporary Vegas Strip auto race grandstand construction site identified

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a worker who was fatally injured during the weekend building a temporary Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix spectator site in front of the Bellagio resort fountains. The Clark County coroner said Monday that 37-year-old Tizoc Antonio’s death was accidental. A Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokeswoman says the agency is investigating. Las Vegas police reported the worker was pronounced dead Saturday at University Medical Center after receiving what was described as a “severe laceration” on his neck. Workers are building a massive spectator area in front of the Bellagio resort for the auto race scheduled the weekend of Nov. 16-18.

