Traffic Advisory: Updates to South Academy Blvd. Widening Project

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- New traffic updates are starting the week of Monday, Sept. 25, for the South Academy Boulevard Widening Project.

According to El Paso County officials, the Fountain Creek Regional Trail will be closed under South Academy Blvd. for approximately five months (March 2024) for drainage work.

For cyclists and pedestrians, detours will be in place going west to cross South Academy Blvd. on the pedestrian bridge.

Cyclists and pedestrians can also use Wilshire and Welton Dr. to cross over on Hartford St.

El Paso County

On the other hand, drivers will expect ongoing left lane closures going northbound and southbound on South Academy Blvd. over Bradley Road where crews will be performing bridge work.

El Paso County

According to El Paso County officials, these left lane closures will also be in place for approximately five months.

All lanes of Bradley Rd. under South Academy Blvd. will be shifted to the north side of the roadway to allow crews to perform drilling for new caisson construction.

El Paso County officials state these closures will be weather-dependent and are subject to change.

For more information about the South Academy Blvd. Widening Project, visit the link here.