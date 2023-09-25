Skip to Content
Serious overnight traffic accident shuts down Powers and Palmer Park Blvd.

Published 5:25 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A serious overnight traffic accident is shutting down Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. 

The Colorado Springs Police & Fire Communications Center sent out the alert around 11:21 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Around 2:43 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 25, they stated Powers and Palmer Park Blvd. will be closed in all four directions while traffic lights are being repaired as a result of the traffic accident. 

They added it could be up to two hours before those lanes are reopened. 

As of now, drivers should use alternative routes and expect delays in this area.

