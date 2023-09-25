Serious overnight traffic accident shuts down Powers and Palmer Park Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A serious overnight traffic accident is shutting down Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd.

The Colorado Springs Police & Fire Communications Center sent out the alert around 11:21 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Southbound and northbound Powers closed at Palmer Park Bl due to a serious traffic accident. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 25, 2023

Around 2:43 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 25, they stated Powers and Palmer Park Blvd. will be closed in all four directions while traffic lights are being repaired as a result of the traffic accident.

UPDATE: Powers / Palmer Park Bl is closed in all 4 directions while traffic lights are repaired due to a traffic accident. Could be another 2 hours. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 25, 2023

They added it could be up to two hours before those lanes are reopened.

As of now, drivers should use alternative routes and expect delays in this area.