Pueblo City Councilman alleges commissioner uttered ‘homophobic slur’ at him, cusses during meeting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A feud between two Democrat elected officials in Pueblo spilled into a public meeting last week, even prompting a sitting city councilman to utter a cuss word in front of various citizens and elected officials.

Pueblo City Councilman Vicente Martinez-Ortega alleges that Pueblo County Commissioner Eppie Griego uttered a "homophobic slur" towards him at a meeting for the Southern Colorado Labor Council on September 16.

During last Thursday's Board of County Commissioner's meeting, Martinez-Ortega spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and stated that he would like to give Griego an opportunity to "say something," but proceeded to say "F*** em" before revealing that Griego was the person who allegedly called him the disparaging remark.

13 Investigates reached out to Martinez-Ortega to inquire about what was specifically said to him by Griego. He declined to comment. Additionally, we reached out to Griego for comment on these accusations. He too has not responded to our request for comment.

However, Michelle Gray, the Chair of the Republican Party in Pueblo, says multiple community members have told her the feud between the two should have been handled differently.

"Vicente needs to man up. He needs to go and have a conversation if that's what he believes he heard. He needed to go have that conversation with Griego," Gray said. "Every time you challenge Vicente, instead of having a conversation, he just tells people to F off. That's what he does."

Gray tells 13 Investigates she calls into question Vicente's word on this claim because of previous incidents first reported on by 13 Investigates. Those incidents include previously being charged with a felony for defacing public property by chiseling off bricks at the base of the controversial Christopher Columbus statue and refusing to be present for the prayer and pledge of allegiance during bi-weekly city council meetings.

Those felony charges were dismissed after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vandalism. Even after public outrage from multiple veterans in the "Home of the Heroes," Martinez-Ortega's council seat remains empty during the prayer and pledge of allegiance to this day during council meetings.

"They see him as a criminal. So if you can't keep criminals out of city council, how are you going to keep criminals off the street? That is actually what I am being told when I'm out there knocking on doors," Gray said.

13 Investigates asked Pueblo County Democrat Party Chair Bri Buentello for comment on this apparent democrat party infighting. She, like her Democratic allies, didn't want to talk to us either.