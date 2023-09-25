Pueblo City Council considering funding new warming shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - During the winter, temperatures can get well below freezing in the Steel City.

In the past, the cold snaps have prompted Mayor Nick Gradisar to issue a "declaration of temporary housing and shelter" which lets local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions utilize their buildings as temporary shelters.

The city may not have to rely on temporary spaces for much longer.

The City of Pueblo is working with the Pueblo Rescue Mission to obtain another building to help house more people experiencing homelessness during cold months.

Currently, the Pueblo Rescue Mission offers emergency shelter nightly, 365 nights a year. Starting at 9 p.m., the mission admits unsheltered citizens on a first come, first served basis, until the shelter is full.

On Monday, the Pueblo City Council is voting on amending the city's "FY2020 action plan" to acquire and rehabilitate the building on 4th Street in order to provide a warming shelter, case management, and navigation services.

The building the city is proposing to fund is located near the Pueblo Rescue Mission at 710 W. 4th Street. This Ordinance adds an additional project to the "FY2020 Annual Action Plan" and re-distributes $400,000 of CARE ACT funding to complete the project.

The city council plans to vote on this ordinance on Monday. It needs to go through a second reading in order for it to pass.

It's still unclear if the warming shelter will be available by this winter if the ordinance does pass

KRDO reached out to the Pueblo Rescue Mission and the City of Pueblo to get more details but they did not get back to us by our deadline.

