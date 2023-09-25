Pueblo brothers arrested for kidnapping two teens and sexual assault after a SWAT standoff

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Two Pueblo brothers face multiple charges after they allegedly kept two teens against their will. They were arrested after a standoff with Pueblo Police.

On Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) learned two teens had been held against their will inside the home of 20-year-old Elyjah Cancino and 31-year-old Ernest Cancinco-Vigil.

According to PPD, one of the teens had managed to escape and called the police.

Police learned that after the teen escaped, Cancino forced the other teen to accompany him to look for the escaped teen. During the search, the teen with Cancino was also able to get away.

Police were told another person inside the house reported being sexually assaulted by Cancino-Vigil during this search. According to court records, Cancio-Vigil faces the charge of sexual assault of someone under 15.

When PPD responded to the home several people came out and officers arrested Cancino. Cancino-Vigil, however, and others refused to come out of the house.

PPD SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded and eventually, Cancino-Vigil exited the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Cancino and Cancino-Vigil were both booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center for numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, including child abuse and kidnapping.

The brothers are both set to appear in court on Sept. 28.