Prescribed burns happening north of Colorado Springs Monday, residents asked to not call 911

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is asking city residents to refrain from calling 911 to report smoke in the mountains north of the city Monday afternoon.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) is performing prescribed burns in the Pikes Peak Ranger District that are causing the smoke people are seeing.

The USFS reported around noon Monday that a test fire in the area was successful and that they would continue with ignitions. The agency said smoke from the burn could be visible from Pueblo to Ken Caryl and along Hwy 24 in Teller County. For firefighter and public safety, road closures for FR 314 from the FR312/314 intersection north to FR315 from 0900-1900 will be enforced Monday.