Prarie Ave. Paving Project begins in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Pueblo Public Works Department is announcing a paving project for Prarie Ave. from Pueblo Blvd. to Northern Ave. will begin the week of Monday, September 25.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-November, according to the City of Pueblo.

Preparation for the project before the major road work has already begun, with concrete upgrades and repairs, as well as utility pole relocation and manhole adjustments.

The project, according to the City of Pueblo, will include resurfacing the entire stretch of Paririe Ave. from Pueblo Blvd., with upgrades including drainage system improvements, the replacement of damaged curbs and sidewalks, the relocation of a pedestrian crosswalk, and installing a new traffic signal at O’Neal Ave.

For updates on the project's progress, road closures, and traffic advisories, visit the City of Pueblo’s website at the link here.