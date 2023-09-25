Powerball jackpot climbs to $835 million after there were no lucky winners Monday night

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $835 million after no lucky winners nabbed the grand prize during Monday night’s drawing for the fourth largest in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

The Powerball rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbres – 10 – 12 – 22 – 36 – 50 – and Powerball 4.

The bigger prize will be up for grabs during Wednesday’s drawing and will have a cash prize of $390.4 million, according to Powerball’s website.

The prize is still only surpassed by three previous jackpots over $1 billion, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

There have been 29 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since a Powerball jackpot was won was on July 19, when a ticket sold in California won a $1.08 billion prize.

However, there were some big winners Monday. Three tickets sold in Florida and one in Oregon matched five of the numbers to win $1 million prizes, according to Powerball’s website.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

