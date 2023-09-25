New weekly report shows lower gas prices across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas Buddy reports that gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen eight and a half cents in the past week. The average cost for a gallon is $3.83.

According to Gas Buddy, the average gallon is six cents cheaper than a month ago.

According to Gas Buddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.49 a gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.15 a gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.99 a gallon while the highest was $5.12 a gallon.

The results are based on a survey of 246 Colorado Springs gas stations.

The report also showed that prices are 20 cents higher than a year ago.

The cost of diesel across the country rose ten cents this week. The average cost is $4.53 a gallon.

