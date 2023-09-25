Indictment with hate crime allegations says Hells Angels attacked three Black men in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office says 17 people have pleaded not guilty to charges involving an attack on three young Black men by members of the Hells Angels biker gang. The victims were attacked in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood on June 6. Prosecutors say one escaped injury by running, another was knocked unconscious, and the third was stabbed by a Hells Angels leader after being beaten but survived. Fourteen people were indicted for allegedly taking part in the assault, including an allegation that it was carried out in association with a criminal street gang. The grand jury included hate crime allegations against 11 defendants. All 17 entered not guilty pleas on Monday.

