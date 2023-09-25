House Oversight panel announces witnesses for first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing

By Jack Forrest, CNN

(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee on Monday announced witnesses for the panel’s first hearing this week in its impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The hearing, scheduled for Thursday, will focus on the constitutional and legal questions Republicans are raising about the president, and will include testimony from Bruce Dubinsky, an expert witness in forensic accounting; Eileen O’Connor, former assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice Tax Division; and Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School.

“This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests,” House Oversight Chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden earlier this month. The Republican-led investigation will focus on “allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption” by Biden, related to his family’s overseas business dealings, McCarthy said.

None of the witnesses slated to testify appear to have direct knowledge of what House Republicans have alleged about Joe Biden. Comer told CNN last week that he planned to have a financial expert speak to bank records pertaining to the Biden family’s business dealings and a constitutional expert to discuss why an impeachment inquiry is warranted.

The panel is also poised to issue its first subpoenas to the president’s son Hunter Biden and brother James Biden.

Republicans have made Hunter Biden’s business dealings a central component of their impeachment inquiry, but there is no public evidence to date that the president profited off his son’s business deals or allowed them to influence him while in office.

