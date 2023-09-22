CSPD issues community alert regarding sexually violent predator now on parole in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that a sexually violent predator has changed addresses within the department's jurisdiction.

According to CSPD, Cole Ubert will be on supervised release parole and is registered at 5 W Las Vegas St. in Colorado Springs. He is described as a white male, standing 5'9" tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CSPD said Ubert's criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Sexual Assault – Submit Force/Threat, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Attempted Sexual Assault on a child, and Sexual Assault Overcome Victim’s Will in 2017 in El Paso County. CSPD said they take his presence in our community very seriously and are intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

According to CSPD, Ubet is one of 22 sexually violent predators registered in Colorado Springs.

If you have further questions about sexually violent predators or the Community Notification process, you can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.