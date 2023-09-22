Colorado Springs home gets ransacked, police are still looking for thief

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs couple, David and Patricia Byers, went on a trip to California on Sept. 14- Sept. 17. During their trip, they received a call from their neighbors that their home was broken into.

"Everything was all strewn all over the place. Clothes were from downstairs, were upstairs. Upstairs. They were just everywhere," said David.

Their neighbors later called Colorado Springs Police (CPSD). CSPD confirmed to KRDO that the incident happened.

The couple's neighbors told them that their truck and Mini Cooper had been stolen as well.

One neighbor caught surveillance camera video of the woman they saw coming out of the Byers home. A woman they even questioned at one point.

"She told me, she goes, I saw her. And when she came outside - she said, you know, "who are you?" And she says, I'm housesitting. And she just -- they just didn't get a good feeling. And that's when they decided to call us," said Patricia.

The couple got their vehicles back this week but they were filled with items that don't belong to them. The couple said police believe they may be tied to other crimes.

"It creeps me out that she was here. I actually want to just sell the house and move. I mean, you don't really get rid of that feeling that somebody was in your house. You don't really feel safe in your own home, you know," said Patricia.

If anyone knows any information related to this crime you're urged to call CSPD.