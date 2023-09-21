The CSU Pueblo football team will play second ranked Colorado School of Mines on Saturday
The CSU Pueblo football team will host second ranked Colorado School of Mines on Saturday afternoon.
The CSU Pueblo football team will host second ranked Colorado School of Mines on Saturday afternoon.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.