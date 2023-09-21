Rangers respond to far fewer drownings at Lake Pueblo State Park in 2023 than in 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--A year after one of the deadliest summers at Lake Pueblo State Park, new data shows increased patrols on the water resulted in fewer drownings this year at the park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said park rangers only responded to one drowning this year, compared to six in 2022.

According to CPW, the decrease in the number of drownings is linked to the number of citations being handed out. Data from the agency shows more than 275 citations were handed out this summer at the lake.

275 is almost 100 more tickets written this year than in 2022. In 2021, only 104 citations were written.

"So we do issue citations and those citations were up this year, and I do think part of that is that our officers were going on less water-related calls so they had more time to be proactive," said Joe Stadterman, Park Manager for Lake Pueblo State Park.

Stadterman said another key factor is an influx of volunteers, who helped to warn boaters and swimmers about the possible dangers.

"We are much more successful when we teach people what the dangers are and have people preserve those dangers and they self-manage because the reality is we can't go stop every person that doesn't have a life jacket," added Stadterman.

Stadterman also mentioned that paddle boarders consistently using lifejackets has helped keep people safe.

"A lot of the incidents that we see are paddle boards with either people not having life jackets or just having them on the board, and when they fall off and the wind blows the board away they're separated from their life jackets. And I think we have done a lot of education and outreach on that specific issue and I think that's helped," said Stadterman.

With fall and winter just around the corner, CPW would like to remind people that dropping water temperatures create another potential hazard for those on the lake, hypothermia.



