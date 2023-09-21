Gov. Polis announces additional funding available to CO teachers through DonorsChoose Program

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday in Broomfield, Governor Polis, State Representative William Lindstedt, and the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) announced an additional opportunity for Colorado teachers to access the DonorsChoose Program funding.

RELATED: Colorado teachers eligible for $1k to buy school supplies thanks to $11 million of federal funding

The Governor's Office said in a statement that this second round of available funding through the program was created by the Governor’s allocation of $6.7 million from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund to the DonorsChoose program. The program provides $1,000 to teachers for classroom supplies and resources to improve students’ learning experiences.

Any PreK-12th grade Colorado public school teacher can submit project requests to the DonorsChoose program site, and eligible projects receive $1,000 while the funds last. Teachers who have previously received funding from this program are able to submit a new project request and receive a second round of funding. According to the Governor's Office, eligible uses of project funding include upgrading or purchasing:

Classroom supplies

Technology learning tools

Instructional materials

Social or mental health resources for students

Initial funding for the program, $11 million, was made available thanks to federal COVID-19 recovery funding.

According to the Governor's Office, the first round of the DonorsChoose Program provided $1,000 to more than 2,300 Colorado teachers. All available funding was distributed in just eight days. Teachers can submit their project requests beginning today, September 21, 2023, through September 29, 2023, or until funds are fully allocated.