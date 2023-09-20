UK leader Rishi Sunak signals plan to backtrack on some climate goals

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to water down some of Britain’s environmental commitments, saying the country must fight climate change without penalizing workers and consumers. Sunak says he’ll set out a “proportionate” approach to the environment in a speech this week, which could come as early as Wednesday. The BBC has reported that Sunak is considering extending deadlines for bans on new gasoline and diesel cars and new natural-gas home heating. The news has drawn dismay from environmental groups, opposition parties and some members of Sunak’s governing Conservative Party. But some Conservatives believe axing green policies can help the party win the next national election.

