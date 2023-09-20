Two people in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries following traffic crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two people are in the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following an afternoon traffic crash on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to the intersection of E. Boulder St. and N. Wahsatch Ave. to investigate the traffic accident.

They determined that the driver of a white car was traveling northbound on Wahsatch Ave., when they ran a red light on Boulder St., hitting a second car as it was traveling west on Boulder.

The crash caused the second car to roll and both drivers sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the CSPD.

Both parties were transported to a hospital for treatment and the driver of the white car is currently facing several pending traffic charges as investigation efforts are underway.