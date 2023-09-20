Russia strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least 2
By ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Air alerts sounded again and again in Kyiv and residents headed to shelters early Thursday morning, as a massive Russian attack on at least six cities across Ukraine killed at least two people, started fires and wounded at least 21. In the southern city of Kherson, near the front lines, two people were killed and at least five injured after a strike hit a residential building, said regional Governor Oleksand Prokudin. Strikes were also reported in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Lviv and Rivne. The missile attack was Russia’s largest since August 15.