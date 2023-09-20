‘Leaf-peeping’ season begins at Colorado state parks

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- “Leaf-peeping” season has officially begun in Colorado as patches of yellows, reds, oranges, and browns pop up amongst the trees.

The fall display brings in a wave of crowds each year at Colorado’s state parks, now Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is encouraging visitors to continue protecting our natural resources so everyone can enjoy them.

All Coloradans and visitors can contribute positively to conserving our natural resources by respecting our outdoor shared spaces, as outlined by CPW below:

Know Before You Go The fall season is busy at Colorado state parks and parking lots get full. If a parking area is full, move on to the next designated parking area and follow instructions given by park rangers. Park rangers can issue parking tickets to people who park illegally or block traffic. CPW also recommends having a backup plan if your desired trailhead, park, or location is crowded or closed. Visitors can use CPW’s Park Finder Tool to see a map of Colorado’s state parks. For more information about outdoor activities at Colorado state parks, you can visit the link here.

Stick To Trails Shortcuts, and that perfect selfie can be tempting, but staying on the path will decrease your risk of injury and protect trailside plants and local wildlife. Download the COTREX app to discover Colorado’s extensive network of trails.

Leave It As You Find It Parking in designated areas is critical. Undesignated parking can destroy vegetation, ignite wildfires in dry grass, and block first-responder vehicles in case of an emergency. Show you care about our state parks by not driving over plants, flowers, rocks or through water streams. Colorado’s trees provide beautiful leaf-peeping photos, shade and oxygen. Help keep them thriving by not carving into them or pulling down branches that may kill or disfigure them.

Keep Wildlife Wild Many species call Colorado home, making it the perfect destination for wildlife watching on state park trails. Protect yourself and your loved ones from potential wildlife conflicts by watching wild animals from a safe distance to avoid startling or forcing them to flee. Keep dogs leashed when enjoying dog-friendly trails and put waste bags in a trash can. Do not hang waste on trees or put waste bags in toilets. Do not feed or approach young wildlife and be bear aware on trails. If you see wildlife that appears sick or injured, leave it alone. Call a Colorado Parks and Wildlife office and consult a trained wildlife officer for guidance.

