Japanese crown prince begins Vietnam visit, marking 50 years of diplomatic relations

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, has met Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan as he started his visit to Hanoi marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The visit comes at a time when Tokyo is pushing to deepen ties with Southeast Asia and other emerging nations to tackle regional and global challenges. Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, also laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Vietnam’s first president, Ho Chi Minh, and are scheduled to meet President Vo Van Thuong before traveling to Hoi An in central Vietnam.

