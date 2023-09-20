Colorado Springs Utilities proposing rate increase due to aging infrastructure and other issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is proposing to increase base rates by eight percent for electricity, and six percent for natural gas.

In its proposal, which is posted on its website, the utility says that this is due to "aging infrastructure" and so they can meet state requirements while keeping their employees safe.

If approved by city council in November, the rate change would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

CSU is also proposing adding an extra charge for the Colorado Clean Heat Program, which they estimate will add an extra $.75 to each customer's monthly bill.

"An $8 increase, that's doable, you know, because if you have a bad power grid, then it's going to cost a lot more," CSU customer Shanna Lundy said.

Not every CSU customer feels the same way.

"I think that the infrastructure should be updated before we're required to pay for it or there should be a nice plan in place to see that that infrastructure is going to be updated before the price is raised to pay for it," CSU customer Daniel Tatem said.

CSU did not immediately reply to our request for comment.