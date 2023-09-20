Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts announced that a man who died at a New England Patriots home game last weekend after he was punched twice in the head did not suffer a “traumatic injury” in the stands but had a medical issue. The Norfolk County district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday that police and safety personnel responded to the upper deck at Gillette Stadium shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday and found 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire, “in apparent need of medical attention.” Mooney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

