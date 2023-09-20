A 49-year-old man now in custody and facing charges after exposing himself twice in same day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A 49-year-old man is now in custody and facing several charges after exposing himself to women, children, and a business employee.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at around 7:56 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Communication Center received a call for service involving “indecent exposure” at the 200 block of North Nevada Ave.

It was reported that a man had pulled down his pants and had begun chasing women and children.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) met with witnesses who told officers that a man attempted to remove her children from her car. Luckily, the witness reported that they were able to chase him away from the area.

At around 9:40 a.m., the same day, an additional call for service came in at the 300 block of E. Platte Ave. It was reported a man at a business in the area just mentioned exposed himself to an employee.

Officers reported immediately responding, locating, and detaining 49-year-old Adam Loehr.

The CSPD reported Loehr was positively identified as the suspect from the 7:56 a.m. call for service and was placed into custody.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section with the CSPD assumed investigation efforts and reported locating additional victims who reported Loehr had exposed himself.

There were no reported injuries during this incident but investigation efforts are still ongoing.

Loehr was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Kidnapping, a class five felony, and Indecent Exposure, a class one misdemeanor, and was taken to the El Paso County jail.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.