Pueblo teen recovering in the hospital after being shot, shooting possibly gang-related

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police are still trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting that left 14-year-old Isaac Martinez in the hospital.

On Sept. 9 at 8:28 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) was dispatched to the 1700 block of East Ash St. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they were met with a very chaotic scene and found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

KRDO spoke with Martinez who said he was hanging up Halloween decorations when the the drive-by happened in front of his home.

He said he has no idea why somebody would target his family.

"It felt like I really was going to die right there on the living room floor, right in front of my family," said Martinez.

The 14-teen-year-old was transported to a local hospital and has undergone surgery. Martinez said he will not be able to walk for a while due to his injuries.

While Martinez is still recovering at the hospital, he is hopeful he will be at home with his entire family soon.

The PPD said that based on preliminary information they believe this incident is possibly gang-related.

Investigators are still actively investigating this case. If you have any information related to this case, contact the PPD.