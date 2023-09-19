HSPPR raises nearly $200,000 for homeless animals during Pawtoberfest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is celebrating a victory for homeless animals after raising nearly $200,000 during the organization's Pawtoberfest this past weekend.

The HSPPR said they raised more than $188,000 (and counting) for homeless, abused, and neglected pets in the Pikes Peak Region during the event on Saturday which was attended by more than 1,500 people.

More than 100 vendors were on hand at Bear Creek Park for the Pawtoberfest event.

For more information on the HSPPR, including how to adopt, visit hsppr.org.