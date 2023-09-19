Federal support for childcare providers from American Rescue Plan done at end of month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Child Care Centers could face major funding issues at the end of this month when federal funding from the 'American Rescue Plan Act' comes to a halt.

The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, gave childcare providers about $24 billion to help keep the industry on its feet. Now that funding is running out, providers are concerned not just about paying staff, but also keeping their doors open.

"Those early ARPA and stabilization grants were critical for us to keep our doors open," Liz Denson, preside of Early Connections Learning Center in Downtown Colorado Springs said.

Denson said that federal funding from the ARPA provided about half a million dollars to help their staff get through the aftermath of the pandemic.

A recent study from the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank, found an estimated 70,000 providers around the country could close once ARPA funding stops.