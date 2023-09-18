Care and Share Food Bank teams up with Ent to feed people during September – ‘Hunger Action Month’

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- September is Hunger Action Month, and Care and Share Food Bank is working with Ent Credit Union to make sure more people are fed.

Volunteers came together last Friday to collect hundreds of boxes of food. They used that to put together more than 360 donation boxes. That comes out to more than 11,000 pounds of food.

The organization says these boxes will all go to help hungry seniors in the community.