China flies 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new high of activity the island calls harassment

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has flown 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new daily high for the activity the island considers harassment. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it also detected Chinese vessels in the 24 hours from Sunday to early Monday. China’s military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan in what some see as a campaign of intimidation for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. The recent actions may be an attempt to sway Taiwan’s presidential election in January. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party leans toward formal independence for the island.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.